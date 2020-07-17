Millions of parents in the U.S. are unable to return to work due to closed schools and kindergartens
The U.S. economy faces another obstacle to a recovery caused by a coronavirus financial crisis: a lack of workable systems of care for children, enabling their parents to return to work, says Fox Business.
Experts generally agree that the opening of schools in the fall may be the key to overcoming the serious economic damage caused by the pandemic.
But until a new wave of outbreaks COVID-19 induces some States to pause in their plans to open — and some, including California, to restore the previously removed constraints, the school system is weighing whether to open educational institutions partly or leave the remote training this fall.
President trump and his administration put pressure on schools to return children to the classroom full time, threatening to deprive educational institutions of Federal funding if they do not, and promising to provide additional assistance, if school still open.
“If we don’t open schools, it will become an obstacle to true economic recovery, — said the chief business adviser to trump’s Larry Kudlow. — So let’s use some American ingenuity and common sense to open the school.”
If schools are not reopened, it can be very painful for workers who have no opportunity or choice to do their work remotely. Women with low income and workers in key sectors of the economy, already affected by the crisis, and small businesses will be affected by the lack of workable systems of care for children.
According to researchers at northeastern University, Professor of Economics Alicia Sasser Modestino, 13% of working parents were forced to give up work or reduce hours of operation during a pandemic. The study found that parents lose an average of one full working day per week to meet the needs of their child sitting at home because of the crisis. The data was based on a survey 2557 working parents, which was conducted in the period from 7 may to 22 June.
According to estimates separate analysis conducted among 17.5 million workers, around 11% of working parents have to take care about their children and are unlikely to return to work full time before the opening of schools or child care facilities. Overall, about 32% of workers living with children under 14 years of age, and this means that about 50 million working adults have to factor in childcare when returning to work.
“Despite the fact that there is a possibility of significant recovery of employment, if the schools and kindergartens will remain closed, the economy will not receive 17 million people in jobs compared to normal employment, the study says. — The longer schools remain closed in the process of economic recovery, the greater will be the burden faced by employees with young children and no obvious options of care of children”.
The law CARES, adopted in March, has allocated 13.5 billion for school districts, only a small fraction of the 2.2 trillion government expenditure spent on economic downturn, and $ 3.5 billion for preschool for the care of children. According to estimates by education groups, all companies need a much larger amount of money to the safe return of students and teachers in classes in the fall.
In a recent letter to Congress, the Council of chief officials of public schools represented by their heads of departments of institutions of primary and secondary education States, estimated the cost of safe re-opening in size from 158,1 to 244,6 billion.
Congress is weighing several proposals to meet the growing demand for child care in the United States, and the house of representatives could speed up the adoption of the two measures.
The law on the care of children for economic recovery, presented by a number of Democrats, including the Chairman of the Committee on ways and means Richard Neal, member of the house of representatives Nita Lowey, will expand access to affordable childcare, including extending loans to child care and dependents; create a new tax credit designed to help employees obtain affordable health care; and the provision of repayable tax credit on payroll providers to care for children.
“Without access to safe and affordable child care American workers simply will not be able to return to their jobs. Providing this support to families is essential to our economic recovery,” said Neal.
