Millions of people gathered to storm the secret base of the United States, in order to save the aliens
More than a million users of social networks promised to take part in the assault on Area 51 is an American military base, which for many years has been one of the most guarded secrets on the planet. Adherents of UFO theories believe that hiding alien ships and cloned aliens. “Ribbon.ru” I learned that even know about this place.
According to official data, Area 51 is a remote unit of the military air base Edwards of the U.S. air force, located near salt lake Groom lake is 133 kilometers from Las Vegas. Its coordinates no longer a secret, and any average person can enter Area 51 in the search application Google Earth and look at satellite images of the mysterious object.
It was not always so. For a long time, American authorities managed to eliminate images of the area of all databases. In 2000, the Federation of American scientists published pictures of Area 51, made a Soviet satellite during the cold war. They show the growth of the military base since the end of 1960-ies, the construction of new buildings and the runway.
From space we can’t see anything suspicious but the conspiracy theorists not to confuse. They believe that the base goes to 40 floors deep and connected to other objects the wide network of underground Railways. This seems unlikely to conceal such a massive construction site impossible. Why the American government did everything possible to hide what is happening in Area 51?
Security and privacy
To say that access to Area 51 is restricted — to say nothing. In order to impede surveillance of public areas seized thousands of hectares of land near a military base. Long-time seekers of truth trying to consider it from the surrounding mountains, but is now closed this loophole. To see something, you will have to climb to the peak Tikaboo 42 kilometers from the facility. From there, you can only distinguish lights of the runway and, if lucky, a plane taking off.
Around the perimeter of the Area 51 located orange posts with signs that prohibit photography, and warn that security has the right to shoot to kill. Along the fence are installed sensors that react to movement and can distinguish between animals and people. The territory patrolled by men in camouflage uniforms, who watched that all was quiet, and advise the violators to pay attention to the signs. In the case of misunderstanding they can take cameras and tape recorders.
Airspace of Area 51 is open only for passenger “Boeing” with the word “Janet” in the call sign — they carry employee base to work. Military pilots who crossed the border by mistake, waiting for the reprimand, and intentional violation may result in the Tribunal. Both military and civilian workers of Area 51 sign a confidentiality agreement. However, to see what does not concern them, they still can not, because the buildings have no Windows. During tests no one was allowed in to the runway until the plane back into the hangar.
The supporters of the conspiracy with an alien part are convinced that such secrecy is necessary to hide from ordinary mortals a terrible secret about aliens, but there is a more plausible explanation. Enough to know what the aircraft is tested in Area 51.
The Planes Of Area 51
Officially, the object is for “the testing of technologies and systems training for operations critical to the effectiveness of the U.S. Armed forces and the security of the United States.” What does it mean? In 2013, the law on freedom of information forced the us government to lift the veil of secrecy. Declassified documents about the development of reconnaissance aircraft U-2 and A-12 indicated that they were experienced in Area 51.
There ran in Soviet fighters, somehow caught in the United States. In April, 1984 in a plane crash near Area 51 killed Lieutenant General U.S. air force Robert M. bond. According to official information, he crashed in a modified test aircraft, however, the media found out that in fact he has flown a MiG-23. In 2013, a former military pilot Allan Palmer told the Huffington Post that back in the mid 1970-ies saw the MiGs with American markings during flight in the area.
Of course, its fame Area 51 not required aircraft-scouts and not even to Soviet MiGs and UFOs. In 1989, the world was shocked by the recognition of American Robert Lazar who claimed he worked there as a scientist. According to him, the authorities have nine alien ships and successfully acquire alien technology, and the object itself everywhere adorn the posters with a picture of a UFO and the words “They’re here”.
Skeptics believe that Lazar is lying. There is no evidence even that he was indeed a scientist, or at least received a higher education. Lazar, in turn, explains that the government destroyed all the data of his scientific degrees and jobs.
Representatives of the U.S. air force many times publicly denied any connection with Area 51 and aliens, but the rumors are getting smaller. Ufologists believe that in Area 51 are hiding an alien body and an alien spacecraft allegedly crashed in 1947 in new Mexico. Others go further and argue that the world has actually long been ruled by aliens, and Area 51 people are trying to cross with aliens.
The pursuit of information
One of the last attempts to get close to Area 51 a closer look was taken by us it works, who leads the YouTube channel Adventures with Christian. He posted a trip report on peak Tikabo is the only place where you can watch the secret base, without breaking the law. He managed to capture on video the combat helicopter that was circling the Area 51, the plane took off and several large hangars.
Interest in UFOs is heated from year to year: recently it became known about the secret briefing on unidentified flying objects, which are supposed to have watched the staff of the U.S. Navy. At some point most curious citizens realized that the little green men from peak Tikaboo not to see. They decided to organize a mass RAID on Area 51 and created a Facebook meeting called “Storming Area 51, they can’t stop us all.”
The hosted plan the assault and thousands of memes on the subject. Those wishing to participate are 20 September to gather near the military base and then run to rush inside. It is emphasized that you need to escape, put his hands back like the character in the anime “Naruto”. According to the organizers, the only way the assault can “move faster than their bullets”.
One of the founders of the event, Jackson Barnes felt it necessary to explain that he does not want to storm a secret military facility, the U.S. air force. “In fact, I’m not going to implement this plan, — he wrote in Facebook. I just thought it would be fun, and so I will find new friends on the Internet”. Despite this, the desire to participate in the assault expressed more than a million people.
Military could not stay away. Press Secretary of the US air force Laura Macaddressview that any attempt to penetrate into the secret object will be stopped. “Area 51 is an open training ground for the Military-air forces of the USA, and we do not advise anyone to try to get there, where we train American armed forces,” she said.
Ufologist Nick Pope advises anyone who plans to storm Area 51, to think about the consequences: “I understand people’s curiosity about Area 51 and government secrets about UFOs and I fully support the right of people to hold lawful peaceful protest, but not more than. Assault on Area 51 would be a disaster. It’s irresponsible, illegal and potentially dangerous. The attack on a military base is a Federal crime: people at risk of imprisonment, a fine and a criminal record. Who knows what will happen if the situation gets out of control? If a large crowd will flock to the security guard and some idiot tries to grab his gun, he can open fire. It should be recalled that just recently, in February, at the naval base in Texas, the soldiers shot and killed a man who rammed a security barrier and rushed at the guards.”
The authorities ‘ response only fueled interest in the assault. The event page on Facebook filled with hundreds of jokes and memes on the theme of invasion. There are concerns about the fact that the authorities again deceived all: “Guys, bad news, writes a Jane Petrilli in the discussion of the upcoming assault on Facebook. — The event is scheduled for September 20 — this gives them a lot of time to transport the aliens from Area 51”. The discussion has moved beyond a single Internet platform — estimated base assault seriously considering on Reddit: there count the number of military personnel guarding the base, and decide exactly which gate is better to storm.
It is obvious that the assault will likely not take place. However, among million enrolled there are certainly those who on 20 September will come to Nevada and try to implement at least a part of the plan. We have only to follow the development of events… or learn to run like Naruto.