Millions of people need to stop taking aspirin
A recent experiment demonstrated that aspirin brings people more harm than good. Scientists believe that the drug should stop taking in large quantities.
Millions of people use daily aspirin. This is done to reduce blood viscosity and reduce the likelihood of formation of blood clots. This drug is considered the most available on the pharmaceutical market. People who have suffered strokes and heart attacks recommended small doses of aspirin.
The study involved more than 29 million people over the age of 40 that daily intake of aspirin. The researchers analyzed data for 2017, the results showed that the drug is contraindicated in those who are at risk. 6.6 million people were drinking aspirin without a doctor’s recommendation.
To date, more than 50% of the US population older than 70 years of every day use the drug to prevent cardiovascular diseases. At the same time increases the risk of internal bleeding.