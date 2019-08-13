Milo the dog stolen from shelter found and returned (PHOTO)

Loading...

Dog stolen from shelter in the centre of the city, was safely returned.

According to police, a man three times came to the humane society of Toronto on river street and demanded that he got free dog. Every time he refused.

Then on August 11 at about 11: 30, the suspect returned to the orphanage, went directly to the cells with dogs and produced one of the dogs. Then, according to the police, he left through the front door with the animal.

The last time a man with a dog seen the same day at the station Oshawa when the suspect exited the train.

On Sunday, the police said that someone called the police shortly around 2 p.m. and reported seeing the suspect with the dog in the district Glenanna road and Kingston road in Pickering.

Durham the police arrested the suspect and then handed him over to Toronto police with a dog.

Then Milo was returned to the humane society.

Earlier, police identified the suspect who, as it turned out, is a 31-year-old Christopher rich, without a certain residence.

The representative OSI reported that their veterinarians carry out inspection Milo.

“Thanks again to all for the help!” said employees OSGI.