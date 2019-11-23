Milota: network touched photo of Regina Todorenko son
Vlad Topalov, the husband of the famous Ukrainian TV presenter Regina Todorenko, which recently became a “Woman of the year” in Russia (according to the glossy magazine Glamour) and often pleases fans of racy photos published to Instagram a cute picture of the son.
In the photo, from which and breathes warmth and love, Todorenko-something sweet tells your baby, who is wearing dark glasses. The boy likely played with the box, pulled out the glasses and tried them himself to plant his face. A young mother helped him to wear the accessory and now admires the baby.
The photo commented a proud father.
“My gang! My love! My soul! My pack! Boiiiiiiiiiii!!! My sweet ass!”, — posted by Vlad Topalov.
Not remained indifferent and commentators in their enthusiastic remarks.
