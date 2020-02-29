Milovanov and Markarova did not agree about the money from the state budget
The head of the Ministry of economic development Tymofiy mylovanov said that the support of industry and the agricultural sector within three years, the state budget should be allocated 90 billion hryvnia, which caused a negative reaction of the head of the Ministry of Finance Oksana Markarova.
About this he wrote on his page in Facebook.
“We will initiate 90 billion UAH of state support for industry and agro in the next 3 years”, — said the Minister.
Milovanov said that in the past years for these purposes from the budget allocated a total of about 4 billion UAH.
To support the agricultural sector, it is suggested to allocate 45,52 bln. industry — 32,65 and export of 12.41.
The Minister of Finance Oksana Markarova commented on the post Milovanova, calling his initiative a mistake.
“Business needs a proper equal treatment and the rule of law, and the increase of budget expenditures on support (in particular) — it seems to me a mistake,” she wrote.
In her opinion, the presence of “extra” 90 billion UAH. more effective is to lower taxes for entrepreneurs.
Note that the comment of the Chairman of the Ministry of Finance “liked” the head of customs service of Ukraine Maxim nefodov.