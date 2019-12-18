Milovanov believes that farmers will compete for the opportunity to foreigners to acquire land
The Minister of economic development, trade and agriculture Tymofiy mylovanov believes that after some time, the farmers will compete for the opportunity of foreigners to acquire agricultural land in the country.
About this Milovanov said at the press-marathon on land reform, Biznestsentr reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.
“I think that farmers will be after some time to fight for that reduced restrictions and allowed foreigners to acquire land. Why do I think so? The successful owners of the land, which will earn by increasing the efficiency of land use, value added, it will need investments for processing infrastructure. Investment is better to borrow on more favorable terms, cheaper money is in Europe,” said Milovanov.
According to the Minister, currently the deputies considered the second reading of bill No. 2178-10 “On turnover of agricultural lands” the proposal to reduce the concentration of agricultural land in the hands of 200 thousand hectares 10-20 hectares.
In addition, Milovanov pointed out that the launch of the land market will not significantly affect the acreage in 2020.
“Now will be the processes of accumulation of land in the lease. After the market launch, a lot will depend on how much land will be sold in the winter, according to our expectations, it will not be a large amount of 5-7% of the land in the year,” the Minister said.