Milovanov criticized the Premiership of Tymoshenko and called consequences
The former head of Ministry of Economics Tymofiy mylovanov accused the head of the faction “Batkivshchyna” Yulia Tymoshenko in the current problems with the IMF.
He stated this in a live political talk show on the channel “1+1” “the Right to Vlad,” reports “Hvil”.
According to him, Tymoshenko in 2008 signed a Memorandum with the IMF, taking responsibility for the commitments, but some of them are not met, so today the IMF for the disbursement of a tranche to Ukraine, puts more conditions.
“Now we know how painful it will be to the first tranche. For this it was necessary to make the banking act and it was not a simple idea. It had been different. There were times when we first tranche was given without conditions. When did that change? When Yulia Tymoshenko was Prime Minister, promised one, the money went, “threw” the IMF has rolled back the reform, which was promised, and then don’t trust us anymore. Therefore, in Ukraine today, politics is a bit of a swamp,” said Milovanov.
In turn, the Minister of Finance, Sergei Marchenko read out in the program of the 16th paragraph of the Memorandum with the IMF, which in 2008 was signed by Tymoshenko, as Prime Minister. Thus, according to him, Ukraine promised to equalize for the population tariffs for gas at market prices.
In response to this statement, Tymoshenko said that Ukrainians can watch their bills for that period and to see that rates did not rise.
Milovanov said that Ukraine started to be respected in the world, “to behave yourself with dignity”.
“There are two simple ideology. Or we will develop, and to become part of a global society. Ukraine — a country that is respected, which is strong, which builds its economy. Or we will continue to be a country that all the “throws”, restructuring does not fulfill its obligations. And in the troubled waters we will more than profit,” he concluded.