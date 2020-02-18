Milovanov presented the government strategy for economic growth of Ukraine
The Minister of economy of Ukraine Tymofiy mylovanov said that the economic strategy is the idea of investment, creating four markets and jobs, creating innovation and bringing new technologies.
As reported UNN, Milovanov said during the presentation of the government’s strategy for economic growth of Ukraine.
“The economic strategy is the main idea of investment, creating four markets and therefore create jobs with greater productivity, creating innovation and bringing new technologies. We must maintain a favourable business climate. Here and judicial reform and property rights, and instruments of attracting investments “, — said the Minister.
The increase in the number of jobs, productivity, technology and innovation in Ukraine it is possible to provide a development of 4 markets: labour, land, capital, and goods and services.
The labour market, according to Milovanov, will develop faster if you make labor laws more modern, and investments to send in professional skills.
The economy Minister noted that the government is working on attracting investments that will be aimed at, planned for spring, a large building.
Initiatives for attracting investment, according to Milovanov, are privatization and concession project “Investment nanny”, industrial arch.
In addition, the government is working on the development of small and medium enterprises and export promotion.