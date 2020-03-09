Milovanov said that will mark the end of land reform
March 9, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Division of the Ministry of economy, trade and agriculture (Ministry of economy and Ministry of agrarian policy) will mark the end of land reform. This opinion was expressed by the acting head of the Ministry Tymofiy mylovanov in an interview “LIGA.net”.
According to Milovanov, to effect such separation was actually two months ago — the active phase of reforming the land market — but now the work of agrarian Ministry is almost completely stopped.
He, however, admits that the question of the division of Ministry, you can go back after the launch of the land market.