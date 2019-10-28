Milovanov tabled eight proposals for tax reform
The Minister of economic development and trade of Timofey Milovanov proposed to reform the tax system. The official said that the need to increase taxes on the assets of the estate, etc., and leave the VAT, he wrote in Facebook.
Thus, in his opinion, it is necessary to reduce taxes of employees.
However, given that at least half of Ukrainians are paid in envelopes (this is the official data Gospitalniy service), in their position, the tax cuts reflected a little.
“Taxes and FLP. This post is not a proposal of tax changes, and an invitation to debate about what tax system we need. In my opinion, the most important economic asset of Ukraine is the people. Therefore, it is desirable that taxes stimulated the creation of jobs and increase salaries. For this you need to destroy the taxes on labour,” he said.
Milovanov also suggested a number of changes to remove the agenda the question of FLP:
1. To cancel a Single social contribution.
2. To minimize the tax on income of physical persons.
3. To compensate, raise the estate tax.
4. Also for compensation, to raise the tax on land and other assets.
5. To improve the collection of taxes on real estate and other assets.
6. Do not touch the VAT. To improve the collection.
7. To further legalization of the economy by direct and indirect methods.
8. To provide state support to the business by working “in the white” and the creation of sufficient jobs.
“Unfortunately, in practice, to change the tax system very difficult. Because there are large expenditures on defence, police, help the poor, development of infrastructure, other capital investment, medicine, education and science. Any radical change taxes can unbalance the receipt and leave some important part of society without funding,” — said the Minister.
Photo: Screenshot