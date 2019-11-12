Miner presented his own clothing brand “1936” (photo)
November 12, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
FC “Shakhtar”
Before the match with Dinamo Kiev 12 times champion of Ukraine – Donetsk “Shakhtar” together with Ukrainian designer Viktor Anisimov presented his own clothing brand “1936”, as reported by the club on his page in Instagram.
The premiere presentation of the sales of the first collections took place in the capital’s Central Department store.
The event was attended by the General Director of club Sergey Palkin, the players Nikolay Matvienko, David Khocholava, Andriy Pyatov, Victor Kovalenko, Junior Moraes, Tyson and Mikhail Mudrik, as well as coaches Vitor Severin and Darijo Srna.
Logo of the new brand was an orange circle, emphasizing the link with the identity of FC “Shakhtar”, specified the press service of the club.