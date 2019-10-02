“Miner” pulled out a victory over Atalanta in the last seconds of the match Champions League (updated) (video)
Donetsk “Shakhtar” won the first victory in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League-2019/20, snatching victory from the Italian “Atalanta” – 2:1.
The match took place in the second round of the Champions League in Milan. Atalanta did not play in their own stadium in Bergamo, because the sports arena is under construction.
The hosts of the match could open the account for another 16 minutes, but hit with a penalty, Josip Alicica reflected Andriy Pyatov.
After 12 minutes Duvan Zapata all scored against Shakhtar – 1:0.
The Pitmen outplayed before the break: Junior Moraes in the 41st minute, accurate shot on the empty goal – 1:1.
The winning goal was scored manor Solomon, scoring in the last seconds of the match (90+5 min) – 1:2.
We will remind, in the first round of the Champions League Shakhtar razgromnoe lost to “Manchester city” (0:3).
Update. Game review on the website of the official broadcaster of the Champions League.
In a parallel match “Manchester city” beat “Dynamo” (Zagreb) 2:0.