“Miner” pulled out a victory over Atlanta in the final seconds of the match Champions League
Donetsk “Shakhtar” won the first victory in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League-2019/20, snatching victory from the Italian “Atlanta” – 2:1.
The match took place in the second round of the Champions League in Milan. Atalanta did not play in his field, because it does not meet the requirements of the tournament.
The hosts of the match could open the account for another 16 minutes, but hit with a penalty, Josip Alicica reflected Andriy Pyatov.
In the 28th minute Duvan Zapata all scored against Shakhtar.
The Pitmen outplayed before the break: Junior Moraes in the 41st minute shot into the empty net. The winning goal was scored manor Solomon, scoring in the last seconds of the match (90+5 min).
We will remind, in the first round of the Champions League Shakhtar razgromnoe lost to Manchester city.