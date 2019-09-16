“Miner” will receive from UEFA a large sum as a bonus
The Union of European football associations (UEFA) will pay 21 million euros of bonus Shakhtar for participation in the Champions League, reports sportarena.com citing information Kicker.
The Pitmen will receive this money from the overall payment (585 million euros) from UEFA for European clubs.
The distribution occurred at the account of the table of UEFA coefficients over the past 10 years, during which Shakhtar only once (season 2016/17) were not included into the group stage of the Champions League.
Will get real Madrid (35,46 million), and “Barcelona” (34,35 million), and in third place Bayern (of 33.24 million).
In the new draw of the Champions League Shakhtar will play in group with Manchester city, Atalanta and Dinamo Zagreb.
In the first round, the Pitmen on Wednesday will host the English club, the match will start at 22:00.