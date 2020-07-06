Mines in Ukraine will be closed following the example of Poland and Greece
Photo: galleryua.com
The authorities plan to close the state mines
The so-called transformation of the coal regions will help Ukraine to implement the world Bank which has started similar projects in Aolse and Greece.
Ukraine will cooperate with the world Bank on the issue of transformation of the coal regions, which involves the closure of state mines. This was discussed during the talks, Prime Minister Denis Smagala with the Director of WB for Belarus, Moldova and Ukraine Arup Banerji.
According to the latter, the Bank started a similar program in Greece and Poland.
“We will work together with you and your team,” he said.
During the talks also discussed the situation with coronavirus pandemic, the status of implementation of joint projects aimed at supporting the health sector, the continuation of systemic reforms in Ukraine, development of urban infrastructure.
We will remind, under the building of President’s Office for a week protesting miners.Meanwhile, the Cabinet reports on the work on the pilot projectsare mines, using German experience.
korrespondent.net