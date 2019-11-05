MINI announced price “charged” hatchback JCW GP
MINI has released official prices for the new GP Cooper Works (JCW), which arrives in showrooms in mid-2020.
The most powerful street car in the US received a 2.0-liter four-cylinder TwinPower Turbo engine with 301 horsepower power. For comparison, a similar size of the Volkswagen Polo GTI, Renault Clio RS, Ford Fiesta ST and other “charged” supermini give around 100 HP less. It is known that the prototypes used the automatic transmission, but it is not clear whether the car is available with 6-speed “mechanics”.
Limited circulation of 3 thousand copies worldwide, the JCW GP received a specially tuned chassis with revised suspension, more responsive steering and powerful brakes. Unlike the Cooper S, the new product boasts improved aerodynamics, provided with new bumpers, wide fenders, huge rear wing with the words GP, dual exhaust tips centered, and larger wheels.
The interior of the MINI is different front sports seats, new upholstery options with contrasting stitching and a new display, which replaces a typical instrument panel.
The world debut of the new JCW GP will be held at the motor show in Los Angeles this year. In sale the model will arrive at a price of 45 $ 750.