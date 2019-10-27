Mini Countryman receives slight changes
The front of the car shows the most significant design changes, but even they are pretty small.
Mini Countryman gets updates the front panel and back without much adjustment aesthetic appearance of the model as a whole. Ahead of the revised design focuses on rounding some edges, softening points around the headlights and grille. Camouflage hides changes in the lower part of the fascia, but the front hole about the same size as its predecessor. Adaptive matrix led headlights, as stated, will also be available on the updated model.
The camouflage hides much better design changes in the back. Bulbs in the rear lights have a different shape, apparently, in the style of “Union Jack” from other versions of the Mini. Although photospin are unable to capture the salon, they claim that the upgraded model has an upgraded interior that includes a large infotainment screen as well as slight style changes.
Motor gamma updated Countryman should not be much. The current version presents a 102-horsepower 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine and 301-HP engine for the JCW version. The hybrid version recently got an update, thanks to which the battery was increased to 10 kilowatt-hours and power reserve on electric — up to 57 km.
While the changes seem extensive, the production version of the Mini Countryman, which at the moment we can see in the pictures, will debut in the second half of 2020 as the model 2021 model year.