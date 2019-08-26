Mini has created the “orange” on wheels
The car, designed as a food, not uncommon, but none of them has such charm.
Six unusual Mini was built between 1972 and 1974 to promote Outspan Orange. The cars made by the company Brian Waite Enterprises Ltd, using many components of the popular Mini.
In particular, the model has a wheelbase from the Mini Countryman, which was modified and reinforced to reduce the likelihood of a rollover.
In motion Orange is the 4-cylinder 1.0-litre petrol unit with a capacity of 30 HP and 71 Nm of torque. Thanks to this unit unusual car was capable of accelerating to 48 km/h. it is Noted that the unique model was 750 K, and the wheelbase 2 035 mm.
The car has only one door, and the salon can accommodate two people. It should be noted that this model leaves no one indifferent and never cause a smile among the audience.
Five cars were used for advertising in the UK, France and Germany, while one was sent to South Africa.