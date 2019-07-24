MINI is developing several new cross models
Bavarian concern plans to raise the demand for the car brand MINI.
Recall that the British company MINI part of BMW, whose leadership intends to address the issue of low demand for cars. To solve this problem it is planned to launch several new models, including crossovers and two-door hatchbacks.
In an interview with reporters Automotive head of sales BMW Group Peter Notes said that the model range of the MINI brand will be a new model, while among them are compact crossovers, but get information on future new head did not.
We note that recently, MINI unveiled its first electric car Cooper SE, which received the power unit from the BMW i3s, and a power reserve of new items is 270 km.
