MINI is developing several new cross models

| July 24, 2019 | Techno | No Comments
Loading...

MINI разрабатывает несколько новых кросс-моделей

Bavarian concern plans to raise the demand for the car brand MINI.

Recall that the British company MINI part of BMW, whose leadership intends to address the issue of low demand for cars. To solve this problem it is planned to launch several new models, including crossovers and two-door hatchbacks.

In an interview with reporters Automotive head of sales BMW Group Peter Notes said that the model range of the MINI brand will be a new model, while among them are compact crossovers, but get information on future new head did not.

We note that recently, MINI unveiled its first electric car Cooper SE, which received the power unit from the BMW i3s, and a power reserve of new items is 270 km.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.