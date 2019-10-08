Mini is preparing a compact crossover based on the BMW X3
The BMW-owned British brand Mini has started to develop the next generation of their cars. New items should see the light after 3 to 4 years. Base hatchback want to make more compact. In addition, the range will complement a compact crossover, the size exceeding the current Countryman.
In April 2019, the Mini brand was headed by 44-year-old Bernd Kerber, who was responsible for the strategy of the BMW brand. In the opinion of management of the Bavarian concern, he should lead the British brand in the “direction of the electric, vibrant and urban future”. Some details about this future Mr. Kerber told reporters Autocar on the sidelines of the Frankfurt motor show.
It is expected that the Mini will replace generation in 2022 – 2023. In the model lineup of the brand will remain 3 – and 5-door hatchbacks and convertibles, as well as larger minivan Clubman and the Countryman crossover. The hatchback should be more compact. According to Kerber, the car of the current generation grew significantly. It lacks the compactness of the earlier models. A change in the proportions, especially the front, should give the car a more compact look. In addition, the new product is waiting for a certain level of electrification — its further development will receive electric technologies used in the creation of the electric vehicle Mini Cooper SE.
The model line-up Mini will be another crossover, which will be more than the current Countryman. For him, the brand could revive the name of the Traveller that were used in the 1960-ies. According to Kerber, “it’s hard to imagine a Mini sized BMW X3 or X5” but the necessity of such a vehicle dictates of modern market. The Countryman crossover is too small. Buyers in the United States and China there is a demand for larger machines. The new crossover will be the largest Mini in the lineup, but still remains one of the most compact in its segment.