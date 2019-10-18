“Mini-pig”, which the family bought as a pet, unexpected increase in…
Graham family living in the British town of Malvern, bought in 2014 pet — a little pig. Nigel Graham decided to buy it as a gift to his wife Sam is allergic to cats and dogs.
They were told when buying that it is a mini pig teacup pig, which, when grown, will weigh no more than 30 pounds.
But grace (the so-called baby) has an excellent appetite. And eventually grew into a 180-pound pig. Its food family weekly spend about 30 dollars a week. Not to mention how much space in the house is grace. Fortunately, it managed to teach to go to the toilet.
In spite of that, the Grahams became attached to grace. And already can’t imagine life without her. They say that grace’s parents looked like micro-piggies and the man reached to the knee. Who took after grace — is unclear. The owners assume that its size is a result of the fact that she eats well.
She sleeps in the living room, family cottid. And often sits with the owners on the couch and watching TV. For her cut a door in the front door, so she could go outside whenever I want.
“We love her. For me she is like a third daughter, really. She is part of our family… She is even cleaner than that one of my daughters. And gives me more love,” says Nigel. He also admitted to the newspaper the Sun that his favorite dish was the bacon. But now one of them’s not eating. “It would be wrong,” he says.
Grace in childhood
