Mini presented the Mini Cooper S convertible
Convertible Mini Cooper S has given a stylish blue shade with eye-catching white stripes on the hood that enhances the sporty character of the car.
Also the S version, there are more aggressive bumpers than the regular version, the dual exhaust system and 16-inch alloy wheels in white.
Under the hood Mini Cooper S Convertible has registered a turbocharged 2.0-litre powerplant with direct injection that develops 192 HP and a maximum torque of 280 Nm.
Together with the engine working automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. To 100 km/h the vehicle accelerates in 7.1 seconds, and its top speed limited to 230 km/h.
The main feature of the Mini Cooper S is a soft roof that folds in 15 seconds at speeds up to 30 km/h, according to the portal “tarantas.news”. With the top up the trunk of a Mini Convertible can hold 215 litres, but folded soft roof takes away from this figure as much as 55 L.
The interior of the car looks very stylish thanks seat trim leather light shade and trehsetovom multifunction steering wheel with control buttons, a large-scale speedometer with tachometer and tide-branded console in the center with a large circle on top.