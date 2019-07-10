MINI showed its first production electric car Cooper SE

| July 10, 2019 | Techno | No Comments

MINI показал свой первый серийный электрокар Cooper SE

MINI Cooper now on electricity.

The company officially unveiled the production version of electric cars, has kept the authenticity of the brand, but using modern technology.

As the power unit taken proven installation from BMW i3. In most companies, the SE hatchback Cooper called “the world’s first fully electric premium small car”.

In the motion model driven by an electrical motor from i3S, capable of developing up to 184 horsepower and 270 Nm of torque. The power reserve on a full charge battery is about 270 km.

Acceleration to “hundreds” takes 7.3 seconds and top speed is limited to the level of 150 km/h. If a strong station (11 kWh), charging to 80% takes only 2.5 hours, but using the charging station of 50 kilowatt hours, it will take only 35 minutes.

The price tag is not yet known, he will be known closer to the start of sales date also remains unknown.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.