Mini will present the new eco-friendly life is a tiny model
Conceptual hatchback Mini Rocketman length of 3.4 meters was first published back in 2011 – but then to mass production, it never came. According to the plan, which went awry, the three-door had to share a platform and components with the Peugeot and Citroen – broke negotiations with the PSA. Today green light to the project was given the BMW.
On a previous project the only concept small city cars, which will be even more compact than the main Mini. In addition, the new Rocketman will be electric. Partner this time will make the Chinese company Great Wall. For production last year in China has specially set up a joint Corporation to Spotlight Automotive.
According to preliminary information, the future Mini Rocketman will be built on the same platform as the production model Ora R1. The hatchback is the second model of the brand Ora child that the Great Wall invented specifically for the line of electric vehicles. Ora R1 has four-wheel drive, engine at 48 HP and the battery is 33 kWh.
Given that the output of the Mini Rocketman is scheduled for 2022, most likely, technical specifications will improve. China planned to export electric cars to many countries.