MINI will release microvan on electric for competition with Volkswagen
Microvan MINI plan declassify the end of 2022.
The company MINI will release family microvan, which will be the most practical model of the brand. Five seater car will be slightly more compact than the BMW 2-Series Active Tourer and will be based on front-drive platform. Over time, he will get an electric version to compete with Volkswagen ID.3.
It is expected that microvan MINI is a niche a step higher models of the Clubman and Countryman, but the size will resemble the current Mercedes-Benz B-Class. The first van from MINI debuts with internal combustion engines and hybrid powertrain, but the design it will be possible to release a fully electric version to compete with Volkswagen ID.3. It is assumed that the MINI-EV will be the successor of the BMW i3 will be able to pass on a single charge, more than 400 kilometers.
Includes two chassis options: either microvan will share a platform FAAR a “younger” models from BMW or MINI will develop a new entry-level platform in cooperation with the Chinese company Great Wall Motors. It is alleged that the leadership of the BMW tasked to expand the model range of MINI and significantly increase the sales of the British brand.
Five-year development plan brand MINI suggests the emergence of three new models to 2023: in addition to the MPV, will see the light of compact city electric car entry level with Smart Forfour.