MINI will revive the project tiny cars Rocketman
The Rocketman for the first time appeared in the status of the show car back in 2012.
BMW gave the green light to develop three-door hatchback Rocketman. It will be a compact car with a length of about 3.4 meters and zero emissions.
Then it was assumed that the commercial version will be developed jointly with the French PSA group, however, this idea was never implemented, and the project was shelved. As found out the publication Autocar, the project may get a second chance, but this time the Germans will turn to Marche to the Chinese Great Wall.
Three-door Rocketman can get a “trolley” and the powertrain from the Chinese electric vehicle Ora R1, namely, 48-horsepower electric motor and a battery 33 kilowatt-hours. It is possible that the aggregates significantly developed, since the appearance of “Rocketman” the market is not expected before 2022. According to preliminary data, the model will be sold worldwide.
Meanwhile, in 2020, BMW will start producing electric crossover iX3 in the PRC in the capacity of a joint venture with Brilliance. Despite the fact that the Assembly machines are not yet running, the Germans have opened taking orders for the model in Norway.