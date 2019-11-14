Minimally Ukraine beat Estonia in a friendly match
Ukraine defeated Estonia in a friendly match held at the stadium “Slavutich-arena” in Donetsk.
It is reported Sportarena.
“The team of Andriy Shevchenko had the initiative throughout the match. In stoppage time, Roman Bezus has brought Ukrainians to the victory. Midfielder successfully struck free-kick and the ball after a rebound from Sergei Zeneva flew into the gate of Estonians”, – stated in the message.
In the match against Estonia as part of the Ukrainian national team made its debut Dawn midfielder Dmytro Ivanisenya.
After the game against Estonia Ukraine on 17 November in Belgrade will host the final qualifier for Euro 2020 against Serbia. Recall that the Ukrainians qualified for the final of Euro 2020.
Estonia November 19, will hold a qualifying match with the Netherlands. Estonians have already lost chances to qualify from the group.