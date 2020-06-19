Minister of social policy announced an increase of the average pension to 3400 hryvnia
The Minister of social policy Marina Lazebnaya reported that after indexing the average pension in Ukraine amounted to 3400 UAH.
It is reported by Hvylya, citing the website of the Ministry.
Lazebnaya stressed that among the main achievements of the government during 100 days — the introduction of a three-dimensional program to improve pensions.
“Firstly, from April 1 to 1.5 million pensioners over 80 years, received a monthly increase to pension in the average amount of 500 hryvnia,” — said the Minister.
She also recalled that recently the Verkhovna Rada adopted the law which envisages the introduction of new allowances for the care of lonely pensioners aged 80+ who need constant care.
The amount of aid will be 40% of the subsistence minimum for persons incapacitated — 700 hryvnia.
“It is important that after the Law is signed by the President of the pensioners will be awarded these funds from January 2020, that is, taking into account the already elapsed period,” said Lazebnaya.
“Secondly, the 10.6 million pensioners and recipients of social benefits, pensions and payments which did not exceed 5 thousand UAH, received a lump sum financial assistance in the amount of 1000 UAH. Thirdly, to 8.4 million retirees in may, pensions were indexed at 11%, the average increase amounted to 260 hryvnia,” — concluded the Minister.