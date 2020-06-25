Ministry of Finance On the program “Affordable loans” last week issued a 105 million
“In the framework of the State program “Affordable loans 5-7-9%” authorized banks for the week issued 82 loans totaling 104,67 million UAH”, — stated in the message.
About it reports a press-service of the Ministry of Finance in Facebook.
It is noted that, despite the fact that the government by introducing a tool refinance “loans Available 5-7-9%” was transformed into a programme of support for business affected by the measures to combat the pandemic COVID-19, popular still using the base product of the program and investment loans.
As reported, Ukraine from February 1, 2020 was launched approved by the government program “Affordable loans 5-7-9%”. The provision of three possible rates — 5%, 7% or 9% on loans will depend on the size and the duration of its activities. Additionally, the lending rate will decline by 0.5% per annum for each employee, but not to less than 5% per annum.
In April, the Cabinet of Ministers extended the state program “Affordable loans 5-7-9%” on businesses with annual revenues of 100 million UAH, while the corresponding amount is limited to 50 million UAH. Also, the government increased the maximum loan amount under the program with 2 million UAH to 3 million UAH.
On April 29 the Cabinet of Ministers supported the legislative changes providing small and medium businesses that suffered financial losses as a result of the pandemic COVID-19, access to financial resources by obtaining loans with a partial government guarantee.
