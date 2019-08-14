Ministry of health: unvaccinated children will not be allowed in schools and kindergartens on 1 September
In Ukraine according to the calendar of unvaccinated children will not be allowed into school and kindergartens. This is with reference to the acting Minister of health Ulyana Suprun, writes “Interfax-Ukraine”.
So, according to Suprun, mandatory vaccination has been enshrined in law and upheld by the Supreme court decision. And the only exceptions are those children who have contraindications to vaccination.
“In terms of the team unvaccinated children can spread the infection to others. Article 15 of the law “On protection of population from infectious diseases” provides that children who have not received vaccination according to the National calendar, visit the educational institutions is not permitted. When self-interest is opposed to public interest, then pre-emption will be the last,” said Suprun.
Meanwhile, the Minister of science and education Lilia Grinevich, parents who refused to vaccinate their children will be able to choose the form of education, which does not provide visiting schools with a team, they can infect remote or individual.
If the child has contraindications to vaccination, he is given the corresponding certificate, and the decision on the admission of the child in educational institutions accepts a Commission of doctors relevant medical institution.
Children up to 6 years immunization schedule should be vaccinated against hepatitis b, MMR (measles, mumps, rubella), diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, polio and Hib infection.