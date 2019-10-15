Minivan Volkswagen Viloran can become a global model
The main market for the new MPV from Volkswagen will be China. However, judging by the fact that the test specimens have been spotted in Europe — there is a chance that a minivan will spread further.
New Volkswagen Viloran many times across photospin: in China, a minivan was seen first with the naked back, now, judging by the sign that says MPV, model shooting a commercial, and its appearance on the roads of Spain has led to the conclusion that the novelty will appear on the European market, perhaps under a different name. But all these pictures show that the premiere model is not far off.
Fresh spy shots obvious that the lights are different from the optics early test prototype in camouflage. Perhaps this kind of is also an element of disguise, since it is known that serial Viloran headlights and grille should be similar to a new crossover VW Touareg.
According to preliminary information, the new minivan built on a modular platform MQB and it is about 150 mm longer than the Volkswagen Sharan. It is expected that Viloran will receive five – and seven-seat interior layout, and format “2+2+2”, popular in the Chinese market. As the power plant will be offered petrol 2.0-liter “turboservice” EA888 for 220 HP and 350 Nm of torque.
Serial production of “Chinese” minivan will be launched in a joint venture of Volkswagen and SAIC, which already is the closest relative of the future Viloran crossover Teramont.