Mink krisma diamond: godfathers weaver and Kuhar told about expensive gifts for goddaughter
Psychologist Natalia Kholodenko newly baptized eight-month-old daughter Vivian. At the celebration were invited 25 of the closest family friends that adhere to event dress code: white and ivory.
Parents chose for the baby two pairs of godparents. One of them is the ballerina Kateryna Kuhar and actor Yuri Tkach. The godfather Kholodenko chose long before the birth of her daughter.
“We agreed — who first gives birth, the one that baptizes the child. I had my first. Well, George — it looks just like the godfather, looking at him, and he wants to call the godfather”, — said Kholodenko channel “Ukraine”
The friends star admitted what gifts presented to little Vivienne.
.
“First, it is the cross, and secondly, this pair of earrings with a little bling”, — said Yuri Tkach. Godparents all chipped in together on a fur mink will kriimu with diamonds.
“We have a special crysma. Of white mink. And we have four godparents. And here talismans from each cross. Here the designer, who sewed crismo, I — image ballerinas, Here’s Yuri Tkach, mask. And headed here we have another godfather, crown, because he’s the Mogul jewelry, diamonds, gold. We have a rich godmother”, — admitted in the program “Sravi way” Catherine Kuchar.
While Natalia is not in a hurry to show the daughter.
Recall that Kholodenko had divorced her husband and gave birth to a daughter of the new chosen one, whose name does not advertise. She is actively losing weight and shares her tips on how to achieve success.
In an interview with “FACTS,” Natalia told about a new love, happy relationships and family.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter