Minor son Elizabeth Hurley got access to multimillion-dollar status

The son of Hollywood star Elizabeth Hurley got access to multimillion as his grandfather on his father’s side. The right of inheritance 17-year-old earned in the course of the trial.

Son of Elizabeth Hurley, though is a minor, but your own earning money, being involved in the modeling business. In court Damien managed to obtain the right of access to trust his grandfather, who refused to give his grandson an inheritance due to the fact that he was born out of wedlock. The man said at the hearing that his son never met the heir and does not want he had the right to their family trust.

Grandfather son Elizabeth Hurley wanted to insist that access to it may obtain only one who a long time lived with him as a family member. However, the court found that the definition of “grandchild” is devoid of any uncertainty, and requirements relative Damian rejected.