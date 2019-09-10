“Minsk will be the capital of the United States”: Lukashenka excited the network unexpected announcement
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, earlier noting that I would not be against the Olympics together with Ukraine, made a loud geopolitical statement, promising that in two years Minsk will be the capital of the United States of America.
Reports tut. by this promise, but father gave during the opening of the athletics match between Europe and the USA at the Dynamo stadium in Minsk. He, in particular, referred to the holding of such a match in 2021. “But due to the fact that America will be the world Cup, according to the rules of the match USA — Europe, there be can not. Therefore, we offer you to spend these two years in Belarus. Take your time either in Europe or in America, and two years later, if you commit to us, we will spend more on a higher level such match. In two years Minsk will be the capital of the United States of America. I specify not to have suspected the bad, as if we’re America I want to join: on these days, if you entrust to us, Minsk will be the capital of the United States, because the United States should hold this match” — said Lukashenko.
Lukashenka: “I promise you that after 2 years Minsk will be the capital of the United States of America” pic.twitter.com/U7gR2L326z
— Donald Trump (@_Fashington) September 9, 2019
Naturally, this statement immediately reacted to the social network.
As previously reported “FACTS”, during a lesson on the Day of knowledge Alexander Lukashenko told the students that the Tesla car he gave to the founder of the company producing e-mobiles, Elon Musk, but the latter denied this information.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter