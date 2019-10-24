Minus 5 kg: Polyakova showed the result of weight loss and revealed the secret
Popular Ukrainian singer Olga Polyakova, who recently surprised the Frank dress at the Opera, boasted of the result of weight loss.
Beauty dropped five pounds. “-5! Dairy and flour products -no! Training and love — Yes! How are you?” — coyly asked the singer, adding a photo in a bathing suit.
“Good infection”, “what cheese do you make?”, “Severely thin”, “What a beauty! More and more beautiful!”, “Classy,” “And more frantic plowing, Yes” — he responded to the commentators.
