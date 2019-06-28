Minus 5 years in 5 minutes: Yoga for your face “lift” sagging skin
Muscle tone and wrinkles are the main advantages of this exercise.
The last time the society began to gain the popularity of the natural methods of rejuvenation, in connection with the beauty shots gradually fade into the background. That is why yoga for the face is gaining big popularity.
Despite the availability and ease of exercise, yoga gives really good results, rejuvenating the face for a few years. All the exercises provided by yoga contribute to the reduction of muscles of the face to its former tone, restoring its former outlines.
Thanks to the active circular movements of the fingers occurs a dispersal of stagnant lymphatic fluid, thereby eliminating age-related wrinkles in the forehead, eyes and nasolabial fold. In such exercises the flow of blood on the face maximizes, can talk about a faint blush on his cheeks. Due to this, the maximum restored the tone of the skin, eliminating bruises and bags under the eyes and lifting the sagging skin of the cheeks.
Also, thanks to facial yoga to reduce “age chin” that appears to 30 years most of the fair sex, it is not associated with excess weight.
With just 5 minutes a day, about a month, you will be able to see the “fruits” of their daily efforts and efforts. Cosmetologists recommend this to practice facial gymnastics with 26 years, combining the body with home treatment in the form of a wiping face with a piece of ice green tea and mint.