Minus 7 kg in a month: the diet that will help lose weight 100%
For those people who want forever to lose weight, American doctor Joel Fuhrman made a diet that guarantees minus 7 pounds in the first month and 4.5 kilograms in the future.
Characteristically, this diet does not harm the body, and the man remains well-fed and happy, writes TVNET.
Adhering to this diet a person should not be excluded from the diet foods that contain vital nutrients. Most often they are found in plant foods. You should consume more vegetable food. The main thing is phytonutrients, that is, carotenoids, flavonoids, organic sulphur compounds, fiber and so on. They are all in the berries, fruits and vegetables.
According to Joel Fuhrman, from a lack of phytonutrients for human health, can significantly undermine. For example, from a deficit of fruits and vegetables in the diet may develop cancer.
Perfect useful product doctor calls one in which a lot of phytonutrients, vitamins, minerals, protein but low in calories.
During the diet is a vital first six weeks. At this time, a person gets used to the new style of food and new tastes. Should strictly fulfill all the requirements. You can enjoy the very best achievements, because at that time is the biggest and significant weight loss. After these critical six weeks you can diversify your diet a bit to reduce the requirements to the diet. But don’t be surprised if the weight is slightly increased, it is absolutely normal for diet.
However, such food should be maintained for life. 90 percent of it should consist of unrefined foods of plant origin, and 10 per cent of meat, dairy products, poultry and fish.
Perhaps someone will not be ready for such restrictions. But even if you’re consuming more plant foods, less oils and sweets, the effect of such a diet will be 100%.
