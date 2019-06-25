Minus 7 kg in a week! Experts tell how to prepare a healing tea with milk
Pour boiling water not milk. Drink effectively complements the diet. To consume more weeks dangerous.
Slim figure is the dream of every woman. But not always come to the desired result: not getting any help from many diet, nor a sport. Experts tell how to prepare a healing tea with milk to lose weight was easy.
To consume the drink to be careful, because its effects on the body large. Minus 7 pounds in a week easily, but to sit in the tea for longer period of time is not recommended. In addition, it should not be forgotten that it is a Supplement to the main diet.
According to experts, the maximum effect can be obtained with the use of tea in the form of heat, so don’t pour milk with boiling water. 1.5 liters of milk you need to take 2 tablespoons of dry tea. Both components should be warmed after mixing we should leave them for 5-10 minutes.
You can also use condensed milk, if not organic. To 185 ml of hot water, you need to add 125 ml milk and 125 ml of ice. If you use the tea bags are the two. The drink needs to go, so you should not drink it right away — 10-15 minutes is enough.
In addition, it should not be forgotten that the milk tea has a diuretic effect — in this regard, in the day you should also drink up to 2 liters of water to avoid dehydration. Do not over tighten the diet: experts advise to do at least a week break, if you wish to continue.
Also should not forget that there may be contraindications for example, people with allergies or with the problems in the kidneys need to consult with your doctor. This is to avoid health problems — gastrointestinal diseases, indigestion.
This magical effect is that tea with milk dulls the feeling of hunger and allows you to shift its focus from the needs to eat constantly. Together with a fruit diet helps you to feel happy and easy.