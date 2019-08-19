Miocic sensationally returned the belt of the champion of UFC in heavy weight, knocking out Cormier (video)
Stipe Miocic (right) and Daniel Cormier
In Anaheim was held 241st tournament of the ultimate fighting championship (UFC), the main event of which was the duel for the title of champion in heavy weight in which an American of Croatian origin Stipe Miocic (19-3-0) regained the championship belt the UFC, having knocked out American champion Daniel Cormier (22-2-0).
The fight was finalized in the fourth round.
Recall Miocic for two years owned the belt and defended it three times, but last July, the 40-year-old Cormier wins the title, having sent the rival to a knockout in the first round.
Since then, Cormier has managed to hold one protection, becoming the first and only fighter who held championship belts in two different weight classes. Defeating derrick Lewis in November last year, 40-year-old former member of the USA national team on free-style wrestling and the participant of Olympic games 2004 and 2008, extended their unbeaten streak to seven matches. Miocic to the rematch in the octagon never came back.
In a duel in Anaheim Cormier relentlessly dominated for three rounds. However, everything changed in the fourth round. Miocic focused on strikes to the body and was hit several times by Cormier in the liver. In the future, Stipe turned the blows to the head of the opponent.
After the next impact series Cormier fell to the floor and the referee stopped the fight.