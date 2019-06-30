Miracle “Dasina” of airport-record holder in Beijing will open on the 70th anniversary of the PRC
PHOTO : TASS / images imago / Xinhua
China built the world’s largest airport. Area giant one million square meters. Only the roof of the building occupies an area of 25 football fields, according to “WORLD 24”.
It is planned that the Beijing airport “Daxing” can accommodate up to 620 thousand flights per year. For this purpose we built four runways. Awagaman will help to unload another Chinese airport – Beijing capital, it is called “capital.” From the new transport hub 67 kilometers. According to Chinese standards, not so much.
“Daxing” work on 30 September on the eve of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the PRC. While undergoing test flights. In the moneybox of achievements of a new airport – the most difficult engineering project of the terminal. It is made in the form of a Golden Phoenix. In addition, the “Daxing” was the largest building in the world without any structural seams.
“Despite the fact that it’s a big building, you will not feel the distance when we go in. Standing in the center, you can see the air end of the hall, which is located just 600 metres from the hotel. If a passenger will be to see all this, he will not be nervous,” – said the chief engineer of the international airport “Daxing” Go jancsi.
Should such a miracle a lot. China spent about 400 billion yuan – about $ 60 billion. And the construction of the airport lasted for more than three years.