Miracle Ointment from cracks on the hands. With a rejuvenating effect

Чудо-Мазь от трещин на руках. С омолаживающим эффектом

Dissolve in 1 liter of warm water 2 tablespoons of salt. In this solution soak your hands for 10 minutes. Then, without washing it, wet the palm of your hand and lubricate them with the ointment.

Here is the composition of an ointment:
— 1 egg yolk
— 1 tablespoon of honey
— 1 tablespoon vegetable oil

Wash off after 20 minutes.

The effect is remarkable: the skin of hands becomes soft, elastic and cracks are literally within 3-4 days.

