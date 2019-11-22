Miracle prayers that help in any situation
Thanks for the prayer!!! Very much needed for everyone! Works, helps, protects! GOD BLESS YOU!
Thank you very much for your prayer and for the reminder that we need to pray and work on yourself.
But to every man regardless of age and status need help and support and one hopes that in the hour it will not leave, and will be given confidence and strength. To do this, read the prayers, which always help to everyone (listen to them in audio version in order to better memorize the text for the prayerful appeal, and to pronounce it yourself).
What helps to prayer
The words of prayer is a kind of communication between the believer and God, with the spiritual and invisible world. The reading of the prayer text will help the Orthodox Christians in different situations and condition, namely:
In finding peace of mind;
When undertaking any business;
To gain a sense of security, when you feel sad and bad;
For the gift of your family and loved ones the strength to cope with adversities and calamities;
To overcome various hardships, illnesses and sorrows;
Or just when there is a need for communication with those who are Higher seeking.
How to say prayers to help all and always
It should be remembered that for help from the Saints is not enough to simply read the moleben, you need to follow some rules:
Before you ask for help to the Lord, the virgin Mary or Guardian angel should be cleansed of bad thoughts, open your heart and sincerely say moleben;
Read the prayers yourself, you need once, but constantly. To address the saints at any time in the morning, during the day or in the evening.
And here are prayers that will always come to the aid of the believer:
Our father
Our father, Who art in in heaven! Hallowed be Thy name; Thy Kingdom come; Thy will be done, as in heaven and on earth; our daily bread give us this day; and forgive us our debts, as we forgive our debtors; and lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil. For Thine is the Kingdom, the power and the glory forever and ever. Amen.
Prayer Guardian Angel
Angel of God, my Holy guardian, observance me from the Lord from heaven this diligently pray Thee, You enlighten me this day, and from all evil keep, for good deeds and guide to the way of salvation guide. Amen.
Prayer Cathedral of the 12 apostles, they protect you from troubles and problems
Aswathi the apostles of Christ: Peter and Andrew, James and John, Philip and Bartholomew, of Fomo and Matthew, Jacob, and Judeo, Simone and Matthias! Hear our prayers and sighs, the heart broken and now we pomozite us, servants of God (names), your powerful before the Lord a petition, izbavitsya from every evil and enemy of flattery, firmly delivered to you the same faith the Orthodox maintain Nati, it is your intercession, neither wounds, nor rebuke, nor pestilence, nor any wrath from our Creator emalani will, but the peace ZDE we wait and life and sodomise to see good in the land of the living, glorifying the father and the Son and the Holy spirit, United in the Trinity and poklanjam God now and ever and unto the ages of ages. Amen.
May the Lord bless You!