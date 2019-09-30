Miracles of flexibility: the struggle between a boy and a girl, trying to unlock his phone with…
Published online weird video bout a boy and a girl, trying to unlock the phone using face scanner Face ID, amused users. In the video, the woman and her boyfriend sitting on a Park bench when someone suddenly tries to unlock the phone, bringing it to his guy’s face. He did not get up from the bench, by all means dodges, not allowing her to do so. The pair then continues the fight standing. Man dodges a smartphone screen, showing miracles of flexibility in the style of the heroes of the famous movie “the Matrix”. A woman who has a rather strong build, trying to get their way, attacking a young man back and knocking him to the ground. He tries to cover his face. But in the end she still manages to unlock the gadget and it with a triumphant cry escapes from the Park.
Netizens speculated that the guy has something to hide, if he so desperately tried to prevent his girlfriend to his phone. And others advised the woman to behave with more dignity and to give the boyfriend the right to privacy.
His girl was really committed to cracking his Face ID… pic.twitter.com/FSEwPzsamN
— Guy (@apiecebyguy) September 23, 2019
