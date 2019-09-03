Miraculous delivery: 10-year-old girl cut a huge five-pound tumor with teeth and…
In the Russian city of Tyumen surgeons regional clinical hospital No. 2 removed from 10-year-old girl a five-pound tumor with fragments of teeth and hair. This is stated in the information on the website of the Department of health of the Tyumen region.
It is reported that the doctors approached the parents of the girl, who’s stomach hurt. Ultrasound showed a tumor in the region of the ovary, the patient was urgently hospitalized.
After the cancer was removed, the doctors decided to remove the tumor because of its large size by conducting open surgery. During laparotomies operation from the abdominal cavity of the patient, the surgeons removed a teratoma weighing more than 2 kg. In addition to adipose tissue it contained hair and fragments of teeth.
“For the first time faced with such a large teratoma in my practice. Preparing for surgery carefully — counted all possible variants of development of complications and their prevention. At the time of intervention was extremely careful, separating the tumor without causing damage to the shell of the teratoma and the blood vessels to prevent bleeding” — said pediatric surgeon, Tatyana Sergienko, who operated on the girl.
The operation was successful, the girl was discharged from the hospital.
The doctors explained that the teratoma — a benign tumor that occurs due to abnormalities in the development of cells of the embryo. Sometimes they contain bodies or body parts. Most often the disease occurs without symptoms, but the increase in the size of the teratoma presses on the internal organs, causing pain.
They also recall that there are seven indicative of symptoms that indicate cancer. One of the signs is any unusual discharge or bleeding. You should pay attention to the appearance of seals, tumors, lumps in the breast or on the body. In addition, the danger may indicate difficulties in emptying the bowel or bladder, indigestion and difficulty in swallowing, hoarseness and a prolonged cough. The symptom can also be considered a significant change in the appearance of moles or warts, and prolonged healing ulcers.
As previously reported “FACTS”, in Kiev, a woman had removed a tumor weighing 31 kilograms. According to doctors, this is the largest tumor, which in Ukraine managed to save the patient. A year and a half after the intervention 52-year-old Tatiana from Borispol fully recovered.
