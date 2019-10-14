Miraculous escape: doctors pulled from the ear women a huge cockroach
In Vietnam in one of the hospitals, a woman came with complaints of sudden and severe pain in the ear. She told me that, in her opinion, her ear got some sort of insect in the night, writes the Daily Mail.
The woman has complained that she woke up in the night with discomfort in the ears, and they soon gave way to constant pain.
As in Vietnam at that time was marked by rainy weather, the doctors suggested that this insect was trying to escape from moisture. The survey showed that in head-to-woman snuck a cockroach.
Moreover, he was still alive at that moment, when within two minutes the doctors with the help of special tweezers and other equipment removed the insect out.
Initially using the endoscope, they examined the ear canal and found a large moving cockroach. An insect got stuck and was not able to move in any direction. When the medics pulled her from the ear of a cockroach, miserable almost lost consciousness from the shock.
Fortunately, the tests showed that the ear canal of this woman was not seriously hurt. There were only a few minor scratches, and it was unclear whether these caused the scratches a cockroach or a tool with which medics pulled him out.
Recall that during the direct line with readers of “FACTS” the main otolaryngologist of the Department of health of Kyiv city state administration, head of the Department of otolaryngology at the Kyiv city clinical hospital No. 9, honored doctor of Ukraine, candidate of medical Sciences Bogdan Biel recommended that in order to relieve the pain in that case, if the ear had penetrated the cockroach or other insect, you can drip a few drops of warm vegetable oil. In the eardrum a lot of nerve endings, and when the insect gets there, there are very painful. The cockroach, for example, move, but get out of the ear can not: he’s not crawling back, so only touches his legs and beating on the eardrum. When the insect dies, the doctor can easily pull. If no oil can drip an alcohol solution. But then the insect can spread his legs and it stuck, making it difficult to remove.
