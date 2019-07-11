Miraculous escape: the mother did not allow cremation of the son , seeing in posledniyu a second, tears in his eyes
In India there was a unique case: there was almost cremated person due to the negligence of doctors. This writes The Mirror.
It is reported that the events unfolded as follows. A month ago a young man was admitted to the hospital because of complaints of high fever and vomiting. He was diagnosed with hepatitis. Then the patient fell into a coma and a week later his brain ceased to function, as reported by his family and friends.
The guy began to prepare for cremation. And — about a miracle! — the patient’s mother, who along with other relatives arrived for the procedure, I noticed the tears in the eyes of the son. The second was called the doctor, who stated that the heart of “dead man” delivers stable signals.
After these events the patient from the crematorium again moved to a hospital room. He has recovered and continues medication.
