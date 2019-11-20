Miraculous healing: a woman was able to beat cancer and lose weight to 226 kg by removing language…
Jen Costa, a resident of the city of new York, at only 19 years old faced with a terrible accident, which left bedridden. Jen was hit by a car, the most affected knee. For a year she couldn't move, which was very depressed, writes Medialis with reference to the New York Post.
In connection with such depressing situation Jen was seizing their grief, every day she ordered the food delivery. But even after rehabilitation are unable to give up the sweets. Jen constantly overeat and for 14 years, he gained 158 pounds. Jen was very hard, she couldn’t even stand to wash in the shower. The American was sitting in a chair, while her significant other helped her to wash.
In 2017, the women began to hurt the language, which formed a small white bump. At first, the doctors decided that Jen the effects of a viral infection, but medication did not help and the pain became stronger and stronger. Come down to the fact that Costa just couldn’t stand the pain. American appealed to another doctor, and heard from him the terrible news.
“After a five-minute examination, the doctor turned to me and said, “I’m sorry to tell you this, but you definitely have cancer.” I everything went black before my eyes”.
Jen had stage IV, cancer spread to the lymph nodes. The woman required surgery to remove only the language, but the doctor was too afraid to do because of the large weight of the patient. Then Jen went back to look for another doctor. A specialist who was willing to help her, was in new York.
The operation lasted 19 hours, Costa removed the metastases and most of the language, replacing it with a flap of skin from the hand of the patient. Forecasts doctors were disappointing, the chances that Jen will live another five years was 30%. In addition, Jen was the rest of your life eating through a tube for a liquid diet and to breathe using a special fan.
Gradually Jen also learn to breathe on his own, but had to eat only liquid shakes. However, the taste of food she still didn’t feel. Thanks to this imposed diet Incidentally lost 226 pounds.
Jen is sure that cancer saved her life, because she would have already died due to their food habits.
“That was the darkest period in my life, soon showed itself as my greatest blessing. I was given a death sentence, and he ultimately saved my life.”
After a sharp weight loss Costa was one more operation — on removal of skin. Now the American is difficult to know the full woman she was until recently. She misses the tasty food: pizza, Chinese food, grandma’s chicken, but says he now feels much happier than when he could feel the taste of food.
“God allowed me to overcome cancer and forced to appreciate things I previously took for granted. Before cancer I was obese, I was unhappy, depressed and evil. But the cancer made me strong and humble, “assured Jen.
