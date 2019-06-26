Miraculously survived: in Georgia found a baby girl in a plastic bag. VIDEO
Residents of Georgia have discovered a plastic bag in which there was a newborn girl.
Baby with uncut umbilical cord is in a fully closed package — the girl miraculously survived, according to the office of the Sheriff Forsyth in Facebook.
The police decided to post a video with the rescue of a newborn in the hope that this will help to establish her identity.
“We heard her scream from the house. My child said it was the baby screaming. I thought that the animal,” — said the man who found the baby, who immediately called the police after hearing a child crying.
The girl called “Child of India”. Police who found her called her “treasure” and “honey”.
When the baby pulled from the package, she quickly calmed down, grasping the hand of its Savior.
Later, the police reported that the baby’s fine, she is under the care of the Department for families and children of Georgia.
Police search continues for mom of the newborn, noting that she had received several messages from residents of the region.
In his post, the police reminded that in Georgia there is a law called Safe Haven (HB 391). It allows the mother to leave a child under the age of 30 days under the supervision of an employee of any medical institution, including any hospital, medical center, maternity building, and fire or police station in the state. And in this case she would not face harassment by law enforcement.