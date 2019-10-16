Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel was born the second child
The 36-year-old Australian supermodel Miranda Kerr and her 29-year-old husband, billionaire Evan Spiegel was born the second child and a boy again. The happy parents gave him the name miles.
Miranda announced her pregnancy in March — ten months after giving birth to her spouse’s son HART (he is now 17 months).
The founder of Snapchat and former “angel” of Victoria’s Secret were married in may 2017. Miranda has a third son, eight-year-old Flynn, whom she bore in a marriage with the star of the film “pirates of the Caribbean” Orlando bloom. They were married in the period from 2010 to 2013. Currently the British actor is engaged to American singer Katy Perry.
